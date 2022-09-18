Police pursuit from Hastings to Napier catches group of youths

A 19-year-old man will appear in Hastings District Court on Monday for burglary and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle. Photo / NZME

A police pursuit from Hastings to Napier following a break in early on Monday morning ended with four young people in custody and three of them facing an array of charges.

A police spokeswoman said a 19-year-old man would appear in Hastings District Court on Monday for burglary and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

The spokesperson said two youths were also set to appear in Hastings Youth Court on Monday as well on a range of charges.

The spokeswoman said there were not any charges listed for a third youth taken into custody.

The spokeswoman said police responded to a report of a break-in at a building on Market St South at 2.40am on Monday.

The police spokeswoman said the caller had advised that the offenders looked like youths and had left the scene in a silver hatchback.

Police saw a car matching the description a short time later at the intersection of King Street North and St Aubyn Street West and followed the vehicle as it drove towards Napier.

The spokeswoman said that the four occupants of the car were taken into custody when the driver eventually stopped at the intersection of Riverbend Rd and Kennedy Rd.