A man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit from Central Hawke’s Bay to Palmerston North.

Police signalled for a car to stop on State Highway 2 near Te Hauke in Central Hawke’s Bay just after 3pm on Thursday.

A driver involved in a police pursuit later fled on foot before being caught in Palmerston North.

The driver failed to stop and continued to travel south on SH2.

A police spokesperson said the car was followed south and observed driving “extremely recklessly” and had “some smashed windows”.