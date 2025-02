Officers at Kirkpatrick Park in Camberley after an overnight incident. Photo / Jack Riddell

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Officers at Kirkpatrick Park in Camberley after an overnight incident. Photo / Jack Riddell

Police are patrolling a part of Kirkpatrick Park in Camberley after an overnight incident.

A Hawke’s Bay Today reporter said they could see officers acting as scene guards in the park about 8.30am.

A police spokesman said they would be releasing details about the incident soon.

MORE TO COME