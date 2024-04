Emergency services responded to reports of an assault in Hastings on Tuesday evening, in which one person was injured. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are making inquiries after a Hastings assault in which one person was injured on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses looked on as police and ambulance staff swarmed Queen St West near the centre of Hastings CBD about 7pm.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to reports of an assault in the area and one person with moderate to serious injuries was taken to hospital.

She said police were making inquiries into the incident.