Hawkes Bay Today

Police launch homicide investigation after man found dead in Napier

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died in Napier on Sunday. Photo / File

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died in Napier on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Martin James said police were called to a residential address on Emerson Street at about 2.45pm.

A man was found deceased at the scene.

“At this stage, Police are not in a position to provide further details about the man’s identity, however, will look to do so in due course,” James said.

“Police are working to establish what has occurred and are following positive lines of enquiry into the circumstances of the incident.”

