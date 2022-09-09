Police launch homicide investigation after body found in burnt out car

Police are investigating after a body found was in a burned-out car in a Havelock North riverside carpark. Video / Neil Reid

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the discovery of a woman's body in a burnt-out vehicle in Havelock North.

Detective Inspector David De Lange said post-mortem results have led to this decision and police were determined to establish what had happened to the victim and hold the person or persons responsible for her death to account.

He said the woman remains unidentified and formal identification procedures remain ongoing and are taking longer than usual due to the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have established that the burnt-out vehicle was a mid-90s dark grey Toyota Corona and believe it was taken to River Rd between 10pm Friday (2 September 2022) and 7am Saturday (3 September 2022).

"We are now appealing to anyone who may gone down to the River Rd car park between those times who saw the vehicle or any people in the area.

"We are also appealing to anyone who may have picked up anyone walking in the River Rd or the Te Mata Rd area during those times."

De Lange said police were following "strong lines of inquiry" in relation to this woman's death and acknowledge that this has been a concerning time for the community.

"This weekend we will have our mobile police bus at the River Rd Recreational Reserve to speak with anyone who may have been in the area last weekend and have information they think may be relevant to Police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

