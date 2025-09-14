A man's death at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison after an incident on Sunday is being treated as unexplained. Photo / Paul Taylor

The death of a prisoner at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison on Sunday is being treated as unexplained by police.

Police were made aware around 12.45pm on Sunday of a man who had died at the prison “following an incident”.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Martin James said an investigation into the death was under way.

Acting general manager at the prison Shannin Mortensen said prison staff made every effort to save the man, but were unable to revive him.

Mortensen said the man was found in his cell and he was not double-bunked.