The matter has been referred to police, who have contacted the man’s next of kin.
“Our thoughts are with those impacted,” he said.
“Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested.”
All deaths in prison are subject to an internal incident review, investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate, and are also referred to the coroner, Mortensen said.
“The Inspectorate and coroner both complete a robust independent assessment of each incident providing commentary and recommendations regarding the care and treatment of deceased individuals,” he said.
“In addition, the coroner confirms the cause of death.”