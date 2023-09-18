Police outside the Four Square supermarket in Takapau, Hawke's Bay. Investigations are underway after a man suffered severe stabbing wounds in an altercation on Monday evening. Photo / Rachel Wise

Police are investigating after a man suffered multiple severe stabbing wounds in an altercation in Central Hawke’s Bay on Monday evening.

Police responded to reports of an assault in Charlotte St, Takapau, about 5.20pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene, of Eastern District, said the incident left a man in a “critical” condition and police were investigating.

“A group of people known to each other were at an address in Charlotte St at around 5pm when an altercation has taken place. A man has suffered multiple stab wounds as a result,” Keene said.

“The victim has managed to get himself across the road where he lost consciousness and was airlifted to Hastings hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”

He said police had spoken to one person who was at the address at the time and inquiries were well underway to locate others who were at the address.

Police were seen outside Four Square Takapau on Monday evening.

The store made a post on social media on Tuesday morning advising the store would not be opening due to “an unexpected incident last evening”.

“We are working with the authorities to assess but for now it will remain closed temporarily for another few hours. We apologise for any inconvenience it may have caused,” Four Square Takapau wrote in the post.

