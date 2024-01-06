Police are investigating an attempted robbery involving a knife at a service station in Hastings over the weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are investigating an attempted robbery during which a man threatened service station staff with a knife in Hastings over the weekend.

A police spokesman said in a statement a man entered the store on Omahu Rd, which Hawke’s Bay Today understands was Caltex, about 9.30pm on Saturday.

“About 9.30pm, a man entered the store and presented a knife at staff. The offender left without taking anything and nobody was hurt,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said police were “following positive lines of inquiry” and inquiries were ongoing to locate the suspect.

A staff member at Caltex Omahu declined to comment on the incident until they had further information available.