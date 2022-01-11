Skid marks all over Camberley. A Ford Falcon and Ford Fairmont were impounded from Camberley on January 5 for dangerous driving. Photo / Paul Taylor

Skid marks all over Camberley. A Ford Falcon and Ford Fairmont were impounded from Camberley on January 5 for dangerous driving. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay police impounded 254 vehicles for street racing in 2021, but burnouts on the region's roads continue.

The vehicles were amongst 759 impounded by police in 2021.

262 of the 759 were authorised for destruction.

Hastings District councillor Peleti Oli says police "can only do so much" to combat the actions of those who choose to cause community mayhem and leave tyre marks and debris in their wake.

Oli says it may be that a change in approach is needed, given that the problem had been going on for years with little progress made.

"The police are doing what they can, they've only got a certain amount of resources and can only man so much."

The weekend ended with fresh tyre marks around Camberley, in Flaxmere near the Equestrian Park, on Ngatarawa Rd and other hotspots around Hastings.

Firefighters were even called to the Mangateretere area on Sunday evening, after burnouts in the area created a thick cloud of smoke.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said there were no fires at the scene to put out when they arrived about 8.15pm.

Oli said that he felt the penalty for those caught street racing and doing burnouts might not be harsh enough.

Skid marks nearly cover the entire intersection of Stock Road and Equestrian Lane near Flaxmere. Hastings District Councillor Peleti Oli said the issue has been going on for years. Photo / Paul Taylor

"It's a slap on the wrist, they might go without their license for a while, get their car impounded, but they'll get it back in a few months."

He said there are some car enthusiasts that don't resort to illegal activity and instead want to work with the council and law enforcement to find a solution that works for all.

He said the council had been working on solutions, including with a member of the public that wants a skid pad in a suitable location that won't disturb neighbours.

"I want this dangerous driving off the road, but I also want a safe place for these car enthusiasts to have fun in a safe manner."

Fresh coiling streaks of black tyre rubber left behind by nights of burnouts on Otene Rd, near Elwood Rd and Waipatu. Photo / Paul Taylo

Eastern District Police road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick said Hawke's Bay police impounded 759 vehicles in 2021, including 254 for street racing type behaviour.

Of the 759, 262 were authorised for disposal and not returned to their owners.

On January 5, two vehicles were impounded from Camberley for antisocial driving, a Ford Falcon and Ford Fairmont, Broderick said.

Between January 1 and January 6, police impounded eight vehicles for antisocial driving behaviour and a further 12 for other activities, mostly alcohol and licensing offences.

254 vehicles were impounded by Hawke's Bay police for street racing in 2021, out of a total of 759 vehicles. 262 were authorised for disposal. Photo / Supplied

Broderick said police would continue to respond and take cars off drivers for antisocial or dangerous driving.

"There are no warnings or tolerance for antisocial and dangerous activities on our roads and in our communities. Perpetrators should consider that we do not mysteriously turn up, the community calls us. They do not want your behaviour in their neighbourhood."