Police in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti have been granted additional powers to combat gangs after a spate of “senseless violence” in Wairoa and Napier, including shots fired at homes.
Eastern District police on Thursday issued a Gang Conflict Warrant, following several incidents stemming from ongoing tensions between Mongrel Mob and Black Power.
A police spokesperson said at 10.45pm on Tuesday night, shots were fired at houses in Wairoa associated with both gangs.
A Napier house connected to one of the gangs was then targeted on Thursday morning.
“We’re also aware of a number of alleged gang-related incidents in Wairoa that have not been reported to us, including assaults, vehicle rammings, other damage to cars, and threatening behaviour.