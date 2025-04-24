“A significant operation is under way across Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay in response to this senseless violence between the two gangs.”

A Gang Conflict Warrant is issued under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act and gives police special powers to search vehicles of suspected gang members and to seize firearms, weapons and vehicles.

“The violence we are seeing from these two gangs – particularly those incidents where firearms are involved – is absolutely unacceptable in our communities,“ the police spokesperson said.

“The residents of our communities have the right to be able to go about their daily lives without fearing for their safety from gang-related violence.

“They’ve had enough and so have we.”

Officers in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay would be stopping vehicles with links to gang members and searching gang-related properties, the spokesperson said.

Officers would also be maintaining a highly visible presence in the community to provide reassurance.

“We are determined to hold those responsible for the recent offending to account and gang members should be on notice that we will not tolerate this ongoing violence.”

Two men were arrested in relation to the incident in Wairoa on Tuesday night.

Police said the two men – aged 18 and 35 - had been charged with aggravated burglary and possession of offensive weapons.

“Further arrests are likely in the coming days.”