Police appeal for more information on Windsor Ave, Mayfair arson

Police are seeking help from the public regarding a suspicious fire. Photo / File

Police are seeking help from the public regarding a suspicious fire. Photo / File

Police are appealing for more information from the public after a suspicious fire on Windsor Ave, Mayfair, Hastings.

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining said police and emergency services were alerted to the fire, on June 5, at 11.40pm.

"Emergency services arrived to find a hedge bordering the Top 10 Holiday Park had been set alight," Vining said.

"Several motorists stopped to see if they could render assistance."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand on Saturday said fire crews arrived to find a 10-metre stretch of hedge on fire.

One fire crew was on scene near the Hastings Top 10 Holiday Park for an hour and a half.

One fire truck attended the scene of the fire and multiple 111 calls were made by the public, according to Fire and Emergency services..

Vining said no injuries were reported.

"However, it is concerning given the fire's close proximity to where people were staying at the holiday park," he said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who might have information concerning suspicious people or activity in the area leading up to the fire."

You can contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting the file number 210606/0353