Sarah Falloon from Horizons Regional Council quizzes children from St Anthony's school on plant species. Photo / Leanne Warr

A planting programme in the Tararua District is not only helping improve water quality and biodiversity, it’s also helping to provide schoolchildren with some real hands-on education on our wetlands.

Sarah Falloon, freshwater adviser for the Tararua catchment at Horizons Regional Council, says the planting is part of the Jobs for Nature funding, which funds 50 per cent of the project.

Information from Horizons notes that protecting our water resource is important for dairying and also benefits the community, who use water for drinking and other activities.

“Riparian zones can be used to maintain and improve water quality. Protecting our valuable water resource is important for dairying in New Zealand. It also benefits the community that uses water for drinking and economic, recreational, aesthetic, ecological and cultural activities. Riparian zones can be used to maintain and improve water quality. Once fenced and planted, they filter nutrients, sediment and bacteria that leave the land as runoff.”

Children from St Anthony’s school in Pahiatua were able to help with the programme, in which 1000 native species were planned to be planted at a dairy farm owned by Michael and Jason Treder.

Some of the 1000 plants waiting to be planted. Photo / Leanne Warr

Caitlin Baker and Charlotte Fouhy work together to prepare for planting. Photo / Leanne Warr

The farm has been in the family for several generations - 108 years.

Mike says the programme has been going for three years and is part of a QEII covenant.

The covenant is an agreement between the QEII National Trust and landowners to protect biodiversity on private land.

Sarah says the programme on the wetland is one of the largest sites being planted this year and has been a very successful project.

Some of the species being planted include tōtara, mānuka, toetoe and koromiko.

Charlotte Moss gets to work digging. Photo / Leanne Warr

Cody Mulligan and Ian Beech stomp around the plant to make sure it's secure. Photo / Leanne Warr

The children will also be able to return to the farm later in the year to help with clearing around the plantings.