Plans to mark 80th anniversary of Polish children coming to New Zealand

The Pahiatua Polish Children's camp in 1945, after New Zealand accepted more than 700 children who were refugees from World War II in Europe. Photo / NZ Archives

Celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of Polish children coming to New Zealand are planned to be held in November.

In 1944, the New Zealand government arranged for more than 700 children who were refugees from World War II in Europe, as well as more than 100 caregivers, to stay at a camp in Pahiatua.

A committee is proposing a number of events with the possibility of the anniversary celebrations being held over two days.

Plans being considered include a mass and a performance by a Polish dance group.

The Manukura Memorial Veterinary Scholarship has been created in memory of Manukura the kiwi. Photo / Mike Heydon

First recipient of Manukura Memorial Veterinary Scholarship chosen

A fourth-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Sabine O’Neill-Stevens, has been named as the first recipient of a joint scholarship established to commemorate the life of Manukura, the rare white kiwi.

Manukura hatched at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre in 2011 and was a resident for more than nine years. She was also a regular visitor to Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University’s Wildbase Hospital.

She passed away due to problems with her reproductive cycle.

The scholarship, in collaboration with Pūkaha and Massey University, is fully funded by Lesley Christian and David Cleal, who are retired professionals and supporters of conservation efforts in Wairarapa.

The Manukura Memorial Veterinary Scholarship provides a financial support bursary of up to $5000 to assist one student in their third or fourth year of the Bachelor of Veterinary Science programme.

It is operated through Pūkaha and each year a recipient will be selected by trustees with the support of Wildbase staff.

Woodville boil water notice lifted

The notice to boil water has now been lifted for Woodville.

Residents were told to boil water after a possum was found in a water treatment tank.

No contaminants such as E coli were detected in the network and the boil water notice was issued as a precautionary measure.

The notice was lifted after three consecutive days of compliant water quality tests had been conducted.

However, communities district-wide were asked to conserve water where possible.

Bridge widening and road safety measures discussed in Eketāhuna

Road safety issues were discussed at the February meeting of the Eketāhuna Community Board.

It was felt the Waiwaka Bridge, south of Eketāhuna, is too narrow. Chairman Steen McGhie said trucks had been observed making sparks as they passed on the bridge.

He requested Tararua District Council further the request from the board to the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

Upgrading the pedestrian crossing was also discussed with the suggestion a raised crossing would be great.

It was noted a representative from NZTA had suggested a number of other options to improve the area around the crossing.







