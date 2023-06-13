Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Plans for possible new Hawke’s Bay Hospital being developed without Napier’s input - mayor

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
An artist's impression of what a new Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital near Flaxmere could resemble, modelled on an Australian design.

An artist's impression of what a new Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital near Flaxmere could resemble, modelled on an Australian design.

Kirsten Wise will believe it when she sees it.

The mayor of Napier is among those people hearing and reading about plans for a new regional hospital in Hawke’s Bay but - at least at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today