More than just directions.

Names are snapshots of our history. They record and commemorate events, achievements, status, characteristics etc. These names were given not only to people but to rivers, ranges, settlements, disasters and other features within the takiwā. All features of the takiwā bear names, the more ancient the name, the more they are revered. They are the signposts of our rich history.

This and next week’s article will describe some of the Māori placenames within the Tamaki nui-ā-Rua region. These are names which will be very familiar to the residents of the region but many may not be aware of the history they speak about.

Kaitoki

The Kaitoki Pā, originally situated at the head of the now Mohangaiti lagoon near the current-day Kaitoki marae, was essentially a food gathering place. Some of the favoured food resources of the area were the brown duck, the dabchick and the small grebe (toki) duck. [Kai = food; toki = small grebe duck].

Māharahara

The Maharahara creek is formed from an abundance of smaller creeks and waterways that originate from the Ruahine ranges. The land block of the same name takes its name from this creek. [Mā = creek; harahara = abundant].

Piripiri

Refers to the seed of the hutiwai plant and often used for the hutiwai plant itself. Piripiri is the name of a land block, north of Dannevirke. [Piripiri = bidibidi].

Tamaki nui-ā-Rua

The full name is Tamaki nui-ā-Ruarangi. Ruarangi is an ancestral name, including a parent of Whātonga.

Te Tapere nui o Whatonga

Te Tapere nui o Whatonga was the original name for the area from the southern reaches of the Takapau plans to the Ōpaki clearing just north of present-day Masterton. The settlers referred to this area as the 70-mile bush. [Te Tapere nui o Whatonga = the great district (food basket) of Whatonga].

Tīpapakūkū

Refers to the numerous flocks of kūkū (native pigeons) that frequented this area. The name kūkū came from the sound the bird makes. [Tīpapa = flock of native pigeons; kūkū = sound (coo) of the pigeon].

Tiratū

A reference to the camp or stopover site at Te Karaka, which was situated near the northeastern end of the Tiratū block on the Manawatū river. Te Karaka was along one of the exit routes from Tamaki nui-ā-Rua. [Tira = travelling party; tū = to stop-over].

Umutaoroa

Refers to an earth oven that was a long time cooking and involved an incident between Rangitāne and Ngāti Māmoe. Ngāti Māmoe were in transit from Heretaunga at the time and were seeking more peaceful places to settle. [Umu = earth oven; tao = to cook; roa = long].

Whatonga

The grandfather of Rangitāne.

Source: Research documents submitted to the Waitangi Tribunal WAI 166 Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua. Prepared by Dr Manahi Paewai.