Land Titles, a rich fabric of history.

Last week we introduced you to some of the names of our region and today we will continue our journey following the path of the river to the south. Above the valleys and streams are the mountain ranges and peaks which mark the borders of our takiwā.

Ruahine

The Ruahine Range dominates the western boundary of Tamaki nui-ā-Rua. The name Ruahine relates to two female members of the family of Kupe.

Tararua

The origin of the name Tararua is associated with the name Ruahine. Tararua refers to two prominent peaks (Tararua) in the southern Tararua Ranges. These two peaks were named by the famous Kupe to celebrate two female members of his family.

Te Ahuaturanga / Te Ahu a Turanga i mua

Turanga i mua was the oldest son of Turi and Rongorongo of the Aotea canoe. He has connections with Rangitāne on both sides of the gorge and is said to have lived and died in the area. His place of burial was on a ridge in the Ruahine Range near the gorge, marked by a huge mound (ahu) of soil which over time solidified. It is a sacred place to Rangitāne. The ridge became a walking track over the range, known as Te Ahu a Turanga. This name has been applied by Rangitāne to the general area of the Manawatū Gorge.

Wharetītī

A high point on the Ruahine Range just north of the Manawatū Gorge, which has been variously misspelt as Wharite, Whariti, Wharaiti and Whareiti over the years, all of which have been corruptions of the original name Wharetītī. [Whare = house; Tītī = mutton bird]. Refers to huts built by Rangitāne as temporary dwellings during the mutton bird harvest. Wharetītī Peak was along the migration path of the tītī; from Te Motu o Kura, (the island off Waimārama) down to Wharetītī before flying north to central Tongariro.

Puketoi

Refers to this prominent ridge that runs from Ōpōrae mountain (Waitahora Valley) on its northern extremity to the Tīraumea River in the south. This ridge features significantly in central Tamaki nui-ā-Rua, as lookouts and garrisons posts and acted as a speedy track for travelling between the Tamaki nui-ā-Rua and Wairarapa regions. [Puketoi Range takes its name from a high summit peak on the range named Puketoi].

Tahoraiti

Tahoraiti is the name of the area, just south of Dannevirke, where the Aotea Tuarua meeting house once stood. During the opening of this meeting house in 1883, a small but precious gift was presented by a visiting party (manuhiri). Their gift was honoured by being publically displayed. [Tahora = to lay out for public display; Iti = small].

Mangatainoka

Refers to a native broom plant, tainoka, that grew profusely in the time of the Forty Mile Bush through which the river bearing its name, Mangatainoka, flows. [Manga = stream; Tainoka = native broom plant].

Hāmua

Hāmua is the name of a renowned Rangitāne leader who lived in the 16th century. This was also the name of a settlement south of Pahiatua that belonged to the famous Rangitāne leader Nireaha Tamaki.

Eketāhuna

Eketāhuna refers to the arrival of small river waka (canoe) on the sandy banks of this stream. [Eke = to alight; Tāhuna = a sandy riverbank shore].

Source: From research documents submitted to the Waitangi Tribunal WAI 166 Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua. Prepared by Dr Manahi Paewai.