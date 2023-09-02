Trevor Moore, now, at home with Bluey (on shoulder) and Donkey. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Three months ago Trevor Moore and a mate were cutting down a large macrocarpa out the back of Pahiatua when his life changed dramatically.

Now he’s given himself a challenge to thank those who helped him through that life-changing experience.

A large limb being cut from the tree kicked back, hitting him on the head, splitting his skull open, smashing every bone in his face and rendering him unconscious. Had he not been wearing a helmet he would have died instantly.

A desperate 111 call had the Grassroots Rescue Helicopter from Palmerston North on site after a nerve-wracking wait of 27 minutes for his mate, and it was soon on its way to Wellington Hospital ICU.

Upon arrival, Trevor was triaged and stabilised in a coma. Such were his injuries it was touch and go that he would survive the night.

Trevor Moore in Wellington Hospital ICU three months ago.

He did survive and a team of medical professionals planned his recovery as he lay in a coma. In the next week with Trevor still in the coma, they repaired the damage in a series of operations.

He almost died twice in early recovery but Trevor credits his fitness and strong heart with getting him through in addition to the high skills of his surgeons and the care from the staff.

After two weeks, he left ICU and his recovery started in earnest at the Porirua Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) Unit where he had to relearn basic skills and functions like walking.

Luckily, a fear of brain injury has not proved true. He made himself a goal, “To leave the Porirua unit the best person he can be” but he admitted to inhabiting “some very dark places” in his mind.

A hospital psychologist talked him through, challenging him to think of three things every day he could be grateful for. It took him three weeks to conclude he was grateful to be alive.

Returning to his Piripiri farmlet after six weeks in Porirua ABI, with his son and daughter looking after him and support from physiologists and psychologists, plus a huge number of locals “who have been amazingly kind” Trevor is “getting there” in his words.

He has set himself a challenge to keep up the exercises and activities that focus on his recovery and to double it to thank those who helped him through, particularly the Grassroots Rescue Helicopter.

His plan, called Walk For Recovery, is to walk the highway from his Piripiri farm just north of Dannevirke to the Wellington Hospital ICU, hoping to raise sponsorship from businesses and individuals to support the Helicopter Rescue Service and support his recovery.

He plans this for December because “the body has to get in shape first”. He has a long way to go to get back to his renowned strength – fatigue is a major problem and there are two minor operations to go, plus adaptations to counter what he used to be able to do but now can’t.

He plans to begin training at the start of September and hopes for sponsorship for the Helicopter Rescue Service to go into a bank account entitled Walk For Recovery – 06 0541 0907721-00 and for people to follow his new Facebook page with the same title.

If you want to contact Trevor directly to help, his number is 027 339 7200.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.



