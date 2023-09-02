Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Piripiri man Trevor Moore’s walk for recovery

By
3 mins to read
Trevor Moore, now, at home with Bluey (on shoulder) and Donkey. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Trevor Moore, now, at home with Bluey (on shoulder) and Donkey. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Three months ago Trevor Moore and a mate were cutting down a large macrocarpa out the back of Pahiatua when his life changed dramatically.

Now he’s given himself a challenge to thank those who helped

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today