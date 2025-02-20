Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Pip Thompson: There’s life after 5pm - Hawke’s Bay needs to wake up

By Pip Thompson
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Napier's main shopping strip, Emerson St, in the evening.

Napier's main shopping strip, Emerson St, in the evening.

Opinion by Pip Thompson
Pip Thompson is the general manager of Napier City Business

THREE KEY FACTS:

- Most retail businesses in Hawke’s Bay’s CBDs close at 5pm

- Art Deco Festival weekend is an example of streets coming alive day and night

- It’s not just the responsibility of local authorities to fund events and activations, Pip Thompson argues

To stay alive in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today