Pink Ribbon breast cancer event to be held at new Foxtrot Home showroom

Foxtrot Home, a luxury linen homewares brand owned by Central Hawke’s Bay local Kate Cullwick and her sister Prue Watson, will host a Pink Ribbon fundraising event in Waipukurau for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, coinciding with the opening of a new showroom.

Five years ago, the sisters decided to go into business for themselves and launched Foxtrot Home, specialising in luxury 100 per cent organic French flax linen bedding and sleepwear.

Last May, they launched a range of locally made 100 per cent lambswool blankets, throws and cot blankets made from wool from Kate’s sheep farm in Wanstead and spun, dyed and woven in New Zealand.

Kate says linen has become more and more popular because “it’s not only beautiful to sleep in, it looks great, it’s easy to care for, and our linen is certified, which means it has no harmful chemicals, is biodegradable and sustainable”.

While researching throws for their range, she came across alpaca and sheep wool blankets.

”Then I realised we could make them in New Zealand using wool from our own farm. Wool is such a beautiful product - it’s warm, strong, cosy, insulating, natural and sustainable.”

This month, they are opening their first showroom on Cook St in Waipukurau with an event that offers a glass of bubbles, nibbles and a close-up look at their French flax organic linen range and 100 per cent lambswool products, with a sample and seconds sale.

The event will be combined with a Foxtrot Home Pink Ribbon fundraiser.

Raising awareness about screening for breast cancer is very close to Prue and Kate’s hearts.

Just six months ago, in September 2022, Prue was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery (partial mastectomy and lymph node removal) and radiation therapy in October 2022.

Being diagnosed with breast cancer was a complete surprise to Prue who, thanks to prompting from her GP, undertook a mammogram (outside of the two-yearly scan schedules) which picked it up early. This early detection was life-changing.

At the fundraising event, Prue will be sharing some parts of her recent journey over the past six months to encourage women to screen regularly.

This relaxed, personal event is all about bringing women together and raising awareness and funds for breast cancer. Proceeds from the sample and seconds sale will all go to breast cancer awareness.

When: May 26, 3pm-5pm

Where: Foxtrot Home’s new showroom and warehouse at 5 Cook Street, Waipukurau.

Tickets: Available on Foxtrot Home website for $15: https://foxtrothome.co.nz/collections/pink-ribbon/products/foxtrot-home-pink-ribbon-event.