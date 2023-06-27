Pinball Wizard: An evening with the Hawke’s Bay wunderkid of pins

When you step into the Dippers’ Hastings home you’d be forgiven if you thought you were in the pinball version of Aladdin’s cave.

It’s an incredible sight, with machines from as far back as the 70s right up until today lining the walls in a flurry of flashing lights and sounds.

Fancy taking on Godzilla? There’s a machine for that. How about a swamp bath with Shrek, complete with All Star by Smash Mouth playing in the background? There’s options for that too.

For pinball pro Tyler Dipper, 15, these machines that line the walls of his family home are not only a great way to get off the phones - according to Mum and Dad - and enjoy a bit of healthy competition, but also a way to train and get into the “mind” of the complex yet simple machines.

Tyler and his dad Markus recently returned from the IFPA (International Flipper Pinball Association) Pinball World Championships in Germany where Tyler placed 17th equal, the best-ever placing by a Kiwi.

He also competed in the German Open and European Champs on the weekends before as well as several smaller events throughout his six months abroad.

“I’m very proud, my heart was definitely beating watching him play,” Markus said.

“We had a messenger group with friends from Christchurch and Wellington, so I kept giving them live updates.”

Last Friday many of these friends donned Kiss masks - which happens to be the theme of Tyler’s favourite pinball machine - and surprised Tyler upon his return from Germany.

“It was great to have them here.”

A guided tour of the Dippers’ pinball odyssey by the champion himself reveals one key theme; you have to know your machine to play well.

Just like The Who’s famous song Pinball Wizard describes, you really do have to be “feeling all the bumpers” and “always playing clean”.

“It takes quite a bit of concentration,” Tyler said, describing the intricacies of the Kiss machine.

Concentration was very apparent as he skilfully read the machine, knowing which next move would trigger a better score and which ramp would help get that elusive multiball.

Machines at the world champs weren’t as forgiving as the Dippers’ ones. Markus said even a simple touch could trigger a tilt that stops the game.

Ball saves are also turned off meaning there are no second chances, but Tyler said he was well prepared for the task.

“It was very competitive with the other people, but I didn’t feel any stress or any pressure. The week before was the European championships and I’d already done well there.”

Tyler doesn’t just play the machines - he fixes them as well.

“I took this on as a class project,” he said, pointing to recently fixed machine.

“Because I fixed it up, it’s gained $2000 in value.”

The Dipper family all got into pinball around the same time and have all competed in tournaments.

Inter-family competition was apparent on the electronic leaderboards, where it was clear Tyler was mostly top.

Mum Kylie and brother Josh also play. After an endorsement from her pinball prodigy son, Kylie admitted that she was probably the most competitive.

Competition isn’t everything though, and the Dippers believe it’s great to become immersed in something that also has plenty of social benefits as well.

At the IFPA championships, Tyler even rubbed shoulders with the designer of one of the machines he owns.

“He likes to put little easter eggs in,” Tyler said, pointing to a small drawing of game designer Keith Elwin in the corner of one of the Godzilla machine screens.

The Dipper household has machines ranging from the 70s all the way up to today. Photo / Paul Taylor

The New Zealand Pinball community also continues to grow, with regular tournaments even being held in Hawke’s Bay.

“You meet a lot of new people through the tournaments,” he said.

People lucky enough to come and play with Tyler and his family get to go on the guest board.

After some teaching from the master himself, this Hawke’s Bay Today journalist took on No Good Gofers, a clever take on Caddyshack without the copyright infringement.

“They do that a lot,” Tyler said.

He beat my score by thousands.

I wasn’t concerned at all; I’d just seen a Pinball Wizard at work.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.