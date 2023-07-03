Tony Chen Lin is returning to New Zealand and will be playint the the MTG Century Theatre.

New Zealand pianist Tony Chen Lin is returning from Hungary alongside Belgium-based string ensemble Sonoro Quartet and will be performing at MTG Century Theatre on July 25.

With a programme that takes on the mastery of Schubert and Schumann, these musicians are bringing a fresh perspective to 19th century classics.

Quickly gaining an international reputation as a fresh and dynamic string quartet, Sonoro performs more than 40 concerts a year across Europe’s leading venues. Arguably one of Belgium’s most active chamber ensembles, they were selected as 2022′s Rising Stars by the European Concert Hall Organisation.

Chinese-born, Christchurch-raised Tony Chen Lin lives and works in Budapest, Hungary.

Impressed by the quartet’s warm and captivating performances, the accomplished pianist is looking forward to touring his home country alongside Sonoro.

“Not only [do they] bring an electrifying energy to their performances, I also admire their openness to experiment, their strong passion, and their courage,” Chen Lin said of his collaborators.

New Zealand violinists Liu-Yi Retallick and Lara Hall, will be sharing the position of first violin throughout this nationwide tour.

Fuelled by the emotion and expression of the Romantic era, the programme honours two of the greatest works from the chamber music repertoire.

A masterwork among quartets, Schubert’s Death and the Maiden explores dramatic shifts and colour contrasts, using dark and powerful passages that are met by soft lyrical replies.

Schubert’s poignant melodies are paired with Schumann’s exuberant, quintessentially romantic piano quintet. Almost symphonic in scope, the glorious piece speaks to the heart and allows the performers to richly express their own individual voices.

Tickets from eventfinda.co.nz.



