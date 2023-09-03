Tom Bewley, from Havelock North, takes the first corner from the start of the Rotax senior light class race at Kart Sport Hawke's Bay's Roy's Hill racetrack. Photo / Warren Buckland

Tom Bewley, from Havelock North, takes the first corner from the start of the Rotax senior light class race at Kart Sport Hawke's Bay's Roy's Hill racetrack. Photo / Warren Buckland

Thousands flocked to the Central Hawke’s Bay Spring Day Market on Saturday. The market is part of the CHB Spring Fling Festival. The crowd enjoyed special offers from local businesses, stalls from local community organisations, music and food.

Ella Tomkins, from Tikokino, shows off sphagnum moss indoor plants at her stall at the Central Hawke's Bay Spring Market, held in Russell Park in Waipukurau on Saturday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fiona (left) and Holly Norman, of Takapau, hold a barbed wire ball at the Central Hawke's Bay Spring Market. Photo / Warren Buckland

Crowds enjoyed the sunshine. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre is celebrating its first year in operation, with an estimated half a million user visits. Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre general manager Nate Manu said the facility has been incredibly popular with the public. There has been higher-than-expected casual pool use, “an explosion of participation in water polo — a new sport introduced to the region, and huge numbers in the delivery of learn-to-swim and water safety programmes”. There was plenty of action at the water safety lessons held yesterday.

Lifeguard team leader Jeanette Murphy teaching water safety as Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre celebrates its first birthday, Photo / Warren Buckland

It's hold your nose and over you go at the water safety lessons. Photo/Warren Buckland

Additionally, Kart Hawke’s Bay held its 54th annual Blossom Festival meeting yesterday at its track at Roy’s Hill.

Steve Haplin helps driver and son Jack with his kart ahead of racing. Photo / Connull Lang