Tom Bewley, from Havelock North, takes the first corner from the start of the Rotax senior light class race at Kart Sport Hawke's Bay's Roy's Hill racetrack. Photo / Warren Buckland
Thousands flocked to the Central Hawke’s Bay Spring Day Market on Saturday. The market is part of the CHB Spring Fling Festival. The crowd enjoyed special offers from local businesses, stalls from local community organisations, music and food.
The Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre is celebrating its first year in operation, with an estimated half a million user visits. Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre general manager Nate Manu said the facility has been incredibly popular with the public. There has been higher-than-expected casual pool use, “an explosion of participation in water polo — a new sport introduced to the region, and huge numbers in the delivery of learn-to-swim and water safety programmes”. There was plenty of action at the water safety lessons held yesterday.
Additionally, Kart Hawke’s Bay held its 54th annual Blossom Festival meeting yesterday at its track at Roy’s Hill.