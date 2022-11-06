Volunteers hard at work sorting the goods collected during the 2019 PGG Wrightson CHB Food Bank Appeal. Photo / supplied.

The PGG Wrightson CHB Food Bank Appeal is still going strong, and organisers say they are looking forward to another bumper collection this year.

The appeal is now in its 11th year and PGG Wrightson Waipukurau store manager Judy Strawbridge says "it never ceases to amaze us how the community pulls together in times of need for each other.

"We have a number of collectors who pledge their support every year, so now we're able to cover Waipukurau, Waipawa, Otane, Porangahau and Takapau," Judy says.

Central Hawke's Bay community and business organisations have been quick to recognise this as a worthwhile project, hence the support from Epic Ministries, Ruahine Cadets, St Johns Ambulance Cadets, Waipukurau Rotary Club, Federation of Women's Institute, CHB District Council, Progressive Otane, the ladies from Findex, Takapau Lions Club, Porangahau Village Community, Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea, Te Pukenga Level 3 Health and Wellbeing Students CHB, and of course the team from the PGG Wrightson Retail store.

Collection night is ably supported by the region's Volunteer Fire brigades, St John Ambulance and local Police Vehicles (if they're not out protecting our community).

The "pre-feed" of bags is now complete, with a flyer attached providing details of the date (next Wednesday, November 23) and the time of the collection.

The collectors will drive the streets in the townships of Otane, Waipawa, Waipukurau, Porangahau and Takapau between 6pm and 7pm, supported by private vehicles and 111 Emergency Service appliances.

"So, when you hear the sirens or car horns blaring and see flashing lights, it's a reminder to hang your 'pre-feed' bag, with your donation, on your gate post or letterbox. Somebody will be there to collect it," Judy says.

If you're not going to be around on the day, but would still like to donate, then please call into the PGG Wrightson store at 12 Takapau Rd, Waipukurau. There will also be drop boxes in Central Connect (Heartland Services) which is beside Unichem Pharmacy in Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau, the CHB District Council Office in Waipawa, CHB Libraries, and New World supermarket.

"With the worldwide move away from the use of plastic, collectors will be using recyclable eco-bags, which this year have been very kindly sponsored by Centralines, who were only too happy to put their hands up to support this fantastic community cause," Judy says.

If you haven't received a bag, you can collect them from both the Waipukurau and Waipawa Libraries and New World supermarket.

"We're asking people to have a look in their cupboards for anything they can spare, to help those in need at this time of the year.

"Such things as tins of fruit, veggies or beans, spaghetti, cereal, jars of jam or other breakfast spreads, sauces and pickles, pasta, noodles, soup, and even household cleaning products or toiletries. Maybe there are still some spare rolls of toilet paper stored away from when we all went into lockdown. Basically, any non-perishable food items, which will all go to needy families within the CHB community."

Tegel Foods have again pledged to donate a wide range of frozen chicken products which will be a welcome addition to Christmas dinner, and Mr Apple has donated apple boxes for packing all the goods into again this year.

CHB Foodbank has supported the CHB community for the past 32 years, so if you are able to help on the night, please call Central Connect (06) 858 9891.