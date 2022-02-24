Peta Mathias was in Hawke's Bay recently to launch her latest book Shed Couture.

Peta Mathias says when it comes to clothes you should always buy the best when you are flush then you can still look good when you are not.

The well known New Zealand chef, author and broadcaster, was in Hawke's Bay recently to launch her latest book Shed Couture.

"I have always been into fashion and clothing," she told me.

"I have some beautiful clothes. However, when I went through menopause I couldn't' fit them, so I packed them up, along with shoes and jewellery and stored them in my shed.

"I forgot about them really. Then 20 years later when I was back to my usual weight I dug them out and realised I had valuable, beautiful items crying out to be worn again."

She loved reviving her wardrobe and it brought back to her the appreciation of good quality without breaking the bank.

"There are far too many cheap garments filling our landfills all over the world. If you see a top for $2 before you buy it ask yourself how much a worker, most likely a woman, was paid to make it.

"You can often find some really good designer pieces in Op Shops. But don't just buy it because it has a label. Find something that you love, something in a colour that suits you.

"I love colour. Red would be my favourite but anything bright makes me happy."

In Shed Couture Peta shares her insights into looking stunning, explores ideas for sartorial satisfaction, tells stories associated with her love of clothes and fashion, talks about sustainability, as well as her fashion-meets-food philosophy.

In the blurb on the book, she says, "fashion is mysterious, irresistible and alluring . . . they are not just frocks — they are beauty, art, history, emotion, memory, identity and, above all, joy."

She said her look has developed over the years. "I had a very stylish mother who taught my sister and me to sew and quilt.

"The way you dress is about your identity. It also makes you feel good to put on something nice. It's a simple thing to do for yourself. Try it, put on a nice dress and I bet you will feel better about yourself.

"Sometimes we are led to believe it's superficial to care about the way we look and dress, It's not.

"It's also really important to look after your clothes. New rule — don't throw your beautiful clothes in the washing machine. Washing machines are so hard on clothes. Also only wash them when you need to. Hang them out in the fresh air and use proper hangers."

In 2012, Peta was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit by the New Zealand Government in recognition of her work as an author and TV presenter.

"I can't imagine a world without garments".

Book details

Shed Couture

By Peta Mathias

Penguin/Random House, $40.