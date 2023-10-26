Pet Day tradition carries on strong for school community at cyclone-hit Patoka

Year 3 student Harry Nelson with Dizzy 2 two-month-old lamb, dressed in complete Magpies-themed get-ups and sporting their own (intact) Ranfurly Shield replica. Photo / Warren Buckland

Year 3 student Harry Nelson with Dizzy 2 two-month-old lamb, dressed in complete Magpies-themed get-ups and sporting their own (intact) Ranfurly Shield replica. Photo / Warren Buckland

After Cyclone Gabrielle, the families of Patoka School were asked if they wanted to change their long-running annual Pet Day so it would be held every second year.

The answer was a resounding “No!”, and the school’s 2023 Pet Day, held on a calm and sunny spring day, showed how some things could still return to normal after everything changed for the resilient rural community.

Patoka was one of the small rural Hawke’s Bay communities cut off from town for weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle when the Rissington Bridge was destroyed, and spent weeks without power and minimal supplies.

Patoka School principal Madelene Field said Pet Day was the highlight of the school year for students and staff.

“The kids love their Pet Day and they look forward to it all year,” Field said.

“The parents felt that it was important for them to carry on with Pet Day as a positive thing for them, and the children as well.”

She said the country school was trying to keep positive things happening for the community and kids.

“For a lot of the farms, it is going to be a long, hard road ahead because there is a lot of clean-up for them to do with fencing down, and some farmers still struggle with access,” she said.

Lilly Pollock, 5, with her Mini Lop rabbit Diamond, which she raised from birth. Photo / Warren Buckland

“There is a strong sense of resilience. There is a strong sense that we will be good. It is going to take hard work, but we will get there.”

Pet Day has categories for lambs, calves and dogs, plus an arts and crafts section for students without pets.

Each category had sections for dress-up, a running race, leading through an obstacle course, tricks, pet grooming and general knowledge.

The lamb running race is a test of handling for the students and their pets. Photo / Warren Buckland

“Children spend a lot of time with their animals to make sure they can do the trick, do the leading, do the running race and all that sort of stuff,” Field said.

Piper Crosse dressed her lamb Blossom as roast lamb, with a tin foil tray and rosemary decorations, but she didn’t have any intention of putting her in the oven.

“I thought it would be funny and different,” Crosse said.

Winner of the lamb dress-up category Mirowai Milne and her 2-month-old pet lamb Tom Tom, attired in Christmas-themed garb. Photo / Warren Buckland

Year 3 student Harry Nelson and his 2-month-old lamb Dizzy were dressed in a complete Magpies get-up with their own (intact) Ranfurly Shield replica.

He was modest about his chances of winning the dress-up category, giving himself a “six out of 10”.

He placed second to the Christmas-themed Mirowai Milne and her two-month-old pet lamb Tom Tom.

