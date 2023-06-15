Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Perth pub window push killing: The hole in Andy Marshall’s father’s heart inspires a book about helping to live with your grief

Linda Hall
By
6 mins to read
Alan Marshall, whose son was killed after being pushed out of a window in a Perth pub, has written a book he hopes will help people with their grief. Photo / Warren Buckland

Alan Marshall, whose son was killed after being pushed out of a window in a Perth pub, has written a book he hopes will help people with their grief. Photo / Warren Buckland

Alan Marshall’s heart skipped a beat when he looked down at his phone and saw that the incoming call was from Western Australia.

It was a Monday morning in May 2011. Alan and his wife

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today