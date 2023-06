Person seriously injured in ‘digger accident’ in Central Hawke’s Bay

Emergency services have been called to the incident in a rural area of Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

One person has suffered suspected serious injuries after becoming trapped under a “small digger” in the rural area of Omakere in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Emergency services received a call about 1.40pm on Thursday to Pourerere Rd.

A police spokesperson said there was a report that a “small digger” had tipped over and one person was stuck.

As at 2.20pm, police confirmed the person had since been freed and was in a serious condition, and a rescue helicopter had been dispatched.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said three fire trucks were also in attendance for the “digger accident”.