Person seriously injured after electric-scooter crash in Hastings

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash between an electric scooter and a vehicle in Hastings.

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving an electric scooter in Hastings.

Police and Hato Hone St John were called to the intersection of Grays Rd and St Aubyn St West about 1.35pm on Monday after a crash between a vehicle and an electric scooter.

