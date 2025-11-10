A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash between an electric scooter and a vehicle in Hastings.

Police and Hato Hone St John were called to the intersection of Grays Rd and St Aubyn St West about 1.35pm on Monday after a crash between a vehicle and an electric scooter.

Hato Hone St John staff assessed one patient at the scene and they were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.