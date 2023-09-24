One person was seriously injured after a disorder incident outside a popular Hastings Bar that was closing down. Photo / NZME

One person was seriously injured on Sunday morning after a disorder incident outside a popular Hastings Bar, just hours before it was set to close for good.

Police responded at 12.45am to reports that a person had been assaulted outside a bar on South Karamu Rd, Hastings.

A Hawke’s Bay Today photographer at the scene saw that the bar mentioned was Bar 2013 (formerly Billy’s Bar), which was celebrating its final night after deciding not to renew its lease.

“On arrival, a number of people were involved in a disorder incident. Police worked to disperse the people involved,” a police spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance attended the incident and staff assessed, treated, and transported one patient to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

On its Facebook page, the bar said its opening hours for the final Saturday were 3pm to 2am.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for your support over the years,” a post on Thursday said.

“You’ve made Bar 2013 more than just a bar; you’ve made it a community. Let’s make this weekend a celebration of the friendships and moments we’ve created.”

Bar 2013 could not be reached by phone on Sunday.