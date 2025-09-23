Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Performing Arts Exchange to debut at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Laughton Kora will present the keynote presentation at the Performing Arts Exchange in October at Toitoi, in Hastings.

Laughton Kora will present the keynote presentation at the Performing Arts Exchange in October at Toitoi, in Hastings.

Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre will host the first-ever Performing Arts Exchange in Hastings.

The free two-half-day event on October 18 and 19 is presented in partnership with Arts Inc. Heretaunga and delivered as part of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival 2025.

Producer and community outreach

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save