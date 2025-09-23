The inaugural programme includes keynotes, workshops, panels, quick-fire pitch spots and informal networking, with sessions bookable individually or as a complete programme.
Laughton Kora, a musician, actor, producer and music director, will open the event with a keynote on authenticity, identity and navigating multi-disciplinary work on Saturday.
“You have to be able to adapt and the best way is to collaborate with other artists.
“Collaboration also allows you to try ideas or paths that are different to your usual way of creating. Bouncing off other people is like having a conversation,” said Kora.
Saturday workshops include collaboration with your tech team, budgeting and shared risk models, a virtual presentation on creative agency in the age of AI, a panel exploring co-presenting, shared resources and sustainable ecosystems, and finish with networking to round out the afternoon.
Sunday takes a look at future proofing, pitching and the work itself, with a facilitated discussion on Creative Modes of Collaboration in Education before participants are invited to co-design the conversation in a “How Might We…?“.
Jade Baker, Director of Arts Inc. Heretaunga, said the opportunity was all about learning.
“This isn’t a conference with all the answers – it’s a space to ask better questions.
“We want independent and emerging practitioners to understand that they have the people and skills in Hawke’s Bay to create and present their work.”
Registrations close on Wednesday, October 8, and can be done at toitoivenues.co.nz.