Laughton Kora will present the keynote presentation at the Performing Arts Exchange in October at Toitoi, in Hastings.

Performing Arts Exchange to debut at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre

Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre will host the first-ever Performing Arts Exchange in Hastings.

The free two-half-day event on October 18 and 19 is presented in partnership with Arts Inc. Heretaunga and delivered as part of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival 2025.

Producer and community outreach at Toitoi and project lead Sarah Terry said they wanted to create a space where “makers, teachers, and techs can exchange ideas and build partnerships”.

Terry said there were already enough barriers to building a sustainable practice, and they wanted to make the event accessible.

“When artists connect and collaborate the benefits flow to audiences, schools and the wider community. We want people to meet collaborators, test ideas and maybe walk away with some new skills.”