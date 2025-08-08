Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Pepeha is your link on the Māori map: Te Hira Henderson

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Kahungunu travelled down the east coast of the North Island, before finally settling in Mahia, where he remained for the rest of his life. Photo / NZME

Kahungunu travelled down the east coast of the North Island, before finally settling in Mahia, where he remained for the rest of his life. Photo / NZME

Opinion

Te Hira Henderson is curator Taonga Māori, MTG.

A pepeha is a customary thing that introduces and connects oneself to one tipuna, one mountain, one river, one meeting house, one marae and one tribe – with, of course, some variations.

Essentially it locates you on the Māori map (of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save