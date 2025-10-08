Advertisement
Pastor’s grief for fatal house fire victim: ‘He was one of our family’

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Marc Smith died in a house fire in Mahora, Hastings, on Monday, September 29.

A man who died in a Hastings house fire is being remembered as a much-loved member of a church he had found solace with.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a single-storey, Duke St home about 2.40pm on September 29.

Police have named the victim as Marc Smith,

