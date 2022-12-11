A farewell pōhiri was organised for Peterhead School's principal of 18 years, Martin Genet. Photo / Paul Taylor

After 18 years at the school’s helm, Te Whai Hiringa Peterhead’s principal Martin Genet will leave the primary school at the end of the 2022 school year.

Peterhead School held a special assembly where hundreds gathered to celebrate and farewell the long-serving principal, known to most as ‘Mr G’.

Te Whai Hiringa Peterhead deputy principal Tineka Tuala-Fata said many students and their families, both past and present, attended the farewell assembly, which started off with a haka pōhiri and wero to welcome Mr Genet and his special guests, his whānau and fellow principals.

Mr Genet had his wife and three children there, with their partners and long-time friend Paul Bremer, who walked alongside the leaving principal as he was welcomed into his farewell assembly.

Several other local schools also sent representatives.

Peterhead principal Martin Genet accepted and picked up the rākau whakaara during his farewell pōhiri. Photo / Paul Taylor

The celebration was full of heartfelt speeches, laughter, music, a few tears and a lot of best wishes for his next adventure in life, wherever it may take him.

The farewell pōhiri was not a sad event for the school; it was a celebration of Mr G’s 18 years of leadership, his smiles, his rugby obsession and his love of our community, a school spokesperson said.

“We are grateful for all he has done for us; he has given so much of his life to our kura that it is time for us to let him journey on.”

When asked what he would miss most, Genet said he will miss rugby, the hugs from the kids, the smiles when successes are reached, and the Pāhrakeke community and all the people in it.

And while Genet has no big plans for his retirement yet, he explained that he is going to spend time with his wife Maggie and relax with family.

“I will find something to do after a bit of a break,” the principal said.

Peterhead primary school student performing a haka pōhiri to farewell their retiring principal, Martin Genet. Photo / Paul Taylor

While not everyone could make it to the Friday morning celebration, many took to Facebook to share their memories and messages for the primary school principal.

One of those is former teacher aid Kathryn Dickinson, who said: “Mr G loves each and every kid that walks through the gate, and is genuinely interested and caring of them and their whānau; he’s done an amazing job and has left big shoes to fill.”

Dickinson wanted everyone to know just how genuine and caring Mr Genet is.

“He’s the principal out on the fields at lunch refereeing rugby, meeting kids at the library to do Beyblade competitions, watching cultural performances - he’s not hiding behind his desk pushing paper, he’s out and involved and genuinely caring about his kids and staff,” she said.