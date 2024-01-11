Vet nurse Tegen Willis, of Vet Services Hastings, with an SPCA puppy. Photo / Vet Services Hastings

At least two dogs aged under four months have died as a result of parvovirus in Hawke’s Bay this week as animal care experts urge owners to fully vaccinate their puppies while cases rise.

Vet Services Hawke’s Bay said its staff had seen a significant spike in parvovirus last month, treating 15 confirmed cases to the beginning of January.

“Over the last month, Vet Services Hawkes Bay has treated more than 15 cases of parvovirus, and this number is increasing every day,” Marit de Jong, lead companion animal veterinarian in Hastings, said.

The majority of the cases had been in unvaccinated puppies who did not have strong immune systems.

“We are unfortunately seeing cases of parvo in puppies that have not received their full vaccination series,” de Jong said.

Vets aren’t the only ones seeing the devastation caused by the disease. The SPCA said it had also seen the impact in its centres.

“SPCA has seen an increase in parvovirus cases across the Hawke’s Bay region, which is common during the summer months,” its general manager of animal services, Dr Corey Regnerus-Kell, said.

“Sadly, we have had a few incoming stray puppies with the disease, which have had to be humanely euthanised due to the severity of their symptoms and to protect other vulnerable puppies and dogs at our centre.”

Canine parvovirus is said to be extraordinarily hardy and can be found in almost any environment, including dog parks, lawns and even homes.

It can survive for a long time outside the animal, even through winter weather events.

Symptoms include a lack of energy and no appetite, which can progress quickly to vomiting, severe and often bloody diarrhoea, abdominal pain and bloating.

A northern Hawke’s Bay couple who experienced deaths on their farm during the summer of 2020 said they wouldn’t want any dog owner to go through the same experience.

“It was devastating for months because they are not only your work dogs, they are your mates,” they said.

“It is a long and expensive process, and the neighbours had to be informed to make sure all their dogs were vaccinated.”

Even with intensive care, the survival rate from parvovirus is very poor.

The best chance is through care and prevention in the early stages of the dog’s life. Puppies under six months are considered the most at risk.

“Walking your puppy in public places before it is fully vaccinated can be deadly,” de Jong said.

“It is important that your puppy has its final puppy vaccination at or after 16 weeks to ensure it has as much protection as possible.

“The exclusion to this is puppy pre-school classes held in safe areas where all puppies are vaccinated.”

People are advised to make contact with their vet immediately if they suspect their dog may have the virus.

“Parvovirus is a painful and debilitating disease for dogs and puppies who catch it, and the survival rate is sadly very low,” Regnerus-Kell said. “It can also be devastating for the infected animal’s owner to see their beloved pet suffer, and in many cases, die as a result.

“Our advice for pet owners is to make contact with your veterinarian to ensure you book your dog or puppy’s vaccinations with plenty of notice to get them protected against this virus.”

