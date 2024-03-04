The Elton John Experience is on May 4 at Toitoi in Hastings, followed by 1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience (pictured) on Friday, May 10.

Mark your May calendars and step back in time with a bit of Prince and Elton John.

Whether you’re a long-time rocket club member or a recent convert to Elton John’s legendary catalogue of hits, don’t miss your chance for the singalong to end all singsongs at The Elton John Experience on May 4 at Toitoi in Hastings.

The Elton John tribute show will be a spectacular showcase celebrating his extravagance and musical genius. Backed by an exceptional band and starring the tremendously talented Michael Stodart, prepare for an unforgettable, powerhouse performance that will stay with you for a long time.

Stodart is an internationally seasoned musician and singer-songwriter who throughout his career has shared the stage with musical giants such as Van Morrison, Ian Dury and Joe Cocker, as well as collaborating in the studio with legendary Elton John producer, Gus Dudgeon.

Listen to the man who has jammed with musical greats, performed on stages across the world, and who is now taking on the behemoth task of paying tribute to the one, the very close to holy, Elton John.

Then on May 10, watch Prince’s masterful and infectious musicianship in songs that explore everything from sex and love to the end days, in 1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience.

The exceptional Showtime Australia crew will pay homage to the genius, innovation and grandeur of the prince of pop and his extensive musical legacy.

Multi-talented South African performer Dale Ray will take on the behemoth task of paying tribute to Prince, backed by an eight-piece powerhouse band.

Audiences can expect to bop along to classics such as Purple Rain, 1999, When Doves Cry, Kiss, Little Red Corvette, Raspberry Beret, Diamonds and Pearls, Cream, The Most Beautiful Girl in the World and more.

Don’t miss an incredible tribute to the Love Symbol and his purple reign.

Tickets from eventfinda.co.nz



