An artist's impression of what the film studio compound in Clifton, Hawke's Bay, could look when it has 400 workers in operation. Photo / Supplied

The first camera could be rolling at Parkhill Studios within 18 months.

Consent for construction of the multi-million-dollar film studio at Te Awanga Downs has been granted by the Hastings District Council (HDC) and now the real work has to begin.

Derek Slade - of No.8 Studios, who are behind the project to bring Hollywood heavyweights to Hawke’s Bay - described the HDC decision as “step one of a thousand steps”.

A lengthy hearing process, which saw Parkhill Rd residents express their objection to the project, means the consent comes with significant conditions attached.

Those include construction of a bicycle and pedestrian path along Parkhill Rd, changes to the intersection at East Rd and Parkhill Rd and restrictions on operating hours at the studio.

The property where the film studio will be built is currently secluded farmland. Photo / Supplied

“I’m pleased with the decision and pleased that it was in an environment where we all had a say and all those who were opposed or indifferent or had question marks about it were able to be heard,” Slade said.

The start-up costs of the project - funded by “a pool of investors” - were estimated to be about $40 million.

Slade and company have had positive discussions with various production companies, who indicated they would begin looking to book the facility once resource consent was granted. Those negotiations can begin in earnest, but there are no guarantees.

“We will have to find someone to go into it to start with. We’re not prepared to just build it and let it sit there. For us, it’s unproven in that respect,” Slade said.

The other challenge is the infrastructure around the studio. Putting up four walls, a roof and a soundproofed studio was no problem, Slade said, but it’s the “ancillary” buildings and parking around that will take time.

Provided everything goes to plan, Slade believes the studio will add a real string to Hawke’s Bay’s bow, providing skilled and unskilled on-site work and benefits to various established industries to service the estimated 400 staff at Parkhill Studios at peak times.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst welcomed news that the development was finally progressing.

“We have worked with the studio for a couple of years to identify a suitable site and it’s exciting that there is the possibility of a new industry coming to our region,” Hazlehurst said.

“In relation to this specific location, there has been a very thorough consenting process and I have heard from some of the submitters that the process has allowed them to have their say.

“The independent commissioner has heard the residents’ concerns and granted approval for this consent application, with conditions that address the issues raised by submitters.”