Pregnancy and Parenting Central Hawke's Bay Ruahine Whakawhānau Tamariki (The Pregnancy and Parenting Hub) co-ordinator Hannah Tully with husband Sam and children Millie and Archie. Photo / Supplied

Hi, I'm Hannah Tully, the new co-ordinator for Pregnancy and Parenting Central Hawke's Bay Ruahine Whakawhānau Tamariki (The Pregnancy and Parenting Hub), and this is our new monthly pregnancy and parenting column from the Central Hawke's Bay Parents Centre.

My husband Tom and I both grew up here and now have two children Millie, 5, and Archie, 3. I am extremely passionate about Central Hawke's Bay and I am looking forward to being able to grow what we currently have available here for our families and babies. Having the right support and networks available for our whānau is so important.

I want to make sure everyone has access to these and that there are lots of opportunities for parents and caregivers to leave the house. It's been a challenging few years due to Covid, but fingers crossed we are past that now and can get on with having face-to-face events again.

We are extremely lucky here in Central Hawke's Bay that Taniwha Daffodils donate proceeds from their daffodil sales to the Parents Centre, which in turn means we are able to offer fully-funded antenatal classes and an in-home lactation consultant and infant nutrition service.

We have a great community facility - Pregnancy and Parenting Central Hawke's Bay

Ruahine Whakawhānau Tamariki (The Pregnancy & Parenting Hub) at the Health Centre on Cook Street.

This is a space that many organisations use, such as Plunket, Pregnancy Help, DHB Maternity Services, Parents Centre and local LMCs. If you ever need somewhere to go to perhaps feed or change your baby or to wait for appointments etc please do call in and use the space.

There is the Mabin Family Lounge to relax in, which is also used for meetings, coffee groups and antenatal classes.

The Parents Centre is running coffee groups for mums/dads/caregivers with new babies. These are going to run for the first four weeks of each term at the Pregnancy and Parenting Hub. There is more information on the Central Hawke's Bay Parents Centre Facebook page or get in touch with Hannah at pregnancyandparentingchb@gmail.com.

Would you like to become a Parents Centre member?

Becoming a Parents Centre member is easy.

Simply click on this link Parents Centre or email chb@parentscentre.org.nz

There are many local benefits when you become a member, as well as national benefits.

Local benefits include:

• Discounted coffee at The Rookery Coffee House.

• Discounts at local shops/businesses including Amarvia Blue, Food for Thought, Peek-a-Boo and Polly's.

• A fully-funded lactation consultant service, available seven days a week, 8am-6pm (highly recommended, especially for new mums - one session can make all the difference).

• Newborn feeding class, open to all expecting and parents of newborn babies.

• Coffee groups, helping new parents to meet on a regular basis with people at the same

stage of parenting. Great for those new to the area.

• Fully funded parent and baby swimming classes for 6-month-olds to 3-year-olds.

• New parent meal and chat - a delicious meal from provider Charlotte's Oven will be delivered after babies are born.

• A link to like-minded parents.