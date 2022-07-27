Parenting and birth educator Janine Gard.

Janine Gard is a diploma-qualified birth educator (2005) and founder of Bellies to Babies antenatal and postnatal classes. She has helped more than 3700 parents prepare themselves mentally, emotionally and physically for their journey to parenthood and loves what she does. This week Janine talks about baby hiccups.

Pop … pop … pop! If you're in your second or third trimester and your belly suddenly feels like a popcorn popper, chances are baby's got a case of the hiccups.

By the time those first fluttery baby movements turn into actual jabs, punches and rolls, you'll likely also begin to notice the telltale rhythmic movements of fetal hiccups as well.

But why do babies hiccup in the womb, and how often is normal? Oh no, is she okay? Is she in distress? Are they annoying her? Read on to learn more about hiccups in utero.

So, what are fetal hiccups? Quite simply, baby hiccups in the womb are the little movements baby's diaphragm makes when they begin to practise breathing (don't worry they aren't breathing air just yet).

As baby inhales, amniotic fluid enters their lungs, causing their developing diaphragm to contract. The result? A tiny case of the hiccups in utero. Several theories exist as to why babies have hiccups in utero. For example, hiccups might:

● Help in lung maturation

● Help the diaphragm to mature fully

● Occur when baby is practising sucking, swallowing and breathing

Various studies have been done to look at why babies have hiccups in the womb. They're not 100 per cent sure why humans get hiccups. Their exact purpose isn't completely understood. We know, however, hiccups are rarely a cause for concern, and it isn't something most pregnant people need to be concerned about. Having hiccups is a normal body reflex, even if we don't know why it happens.

What do fetal hiccups feel like?

Fetal hiccups are quick, repetitive motions that you can tell are definitely coming from your baby. At first, you may think it's a soft kick, but then it'll happen again and again and, yes, again. If you pay close attention, you'll notice that the rhythm mirrors your own hiccups, which are also caused by diaphragm movements — but of course in the grown-up version, instead of amniotic fluid, your hiccup is followed by a rush of air.

How often is normal?

Because every pregnancy is unique, there's no hard and fast rule as to how frequently fetal hiccups should or should not occur. Sometimes they can occur randomly and often, sometimes several times in a day. Still, some babies don't seem to hiccup very much, and that's fine too, as long as you feel other movements in the belly. Hiccups, while in utero are one of the most common fetal movements your baby will make.

That being said, all that 'popping' can be quite distracting, especially if you're trying to get through, say, a work meeting (or a nap!). But as is the case with our own hiccups, there isn't a surefire way to stop baby's hiccups in the womb.

Some suggestions are changing positions, walking around and drinking water might work since any new stimulus encourages baby to shift gears. But the best way to deal with fetal hiccups? Simply embrace them, your baby's hiccups are one of many things that are a part of pregnancy, Eventually, it gets to a point where you won't notice them much. (Now if we could only say the same thing about those constant food cravings.)

How can you be sure the movements you're feeling are normal?

Your tiny human making tiny hiccups might be kinda cute (or kinda distracting, depending on your mood). Trust your instincts. Never hesitate to contact your LMC with questions or concerns. Although fetal hiccups are perfectly normal and healthy for baby, any concerns you have about baby's movements should be addressed immediately.

■ Bellies to Babies Antenatal & Postnatal Classes, baby massage courses and baby and infant first aid courses, 2087 Pakowhai Rd, Hawke's Bay, 022 637 0624. https://www.hbantenatal-classes.co.nz/

Medical disclaimer: This page is for educational and informational purposes only and may not be construed as medical advice. The information is not intended to replace medical advice offered by physicians.