Pooping during labour is normal.

Janine Gard is a diploma-qualified birth educator (2005) and founder of Bellies to Babies antenatal and postnatal classes. She has helped more than 3700 parents prepare themselves mentally, emotionally and physically for their journey to parenthood and loves what she does. This week Janine talks about pooping during labour.

A question I get asked frequently is 'Will I poop during labour?' The simple answer to this question is, yes. You're using the same muscles to push out your baby like the ones you use when having a bowel movement.

During labour, your baby has to descend through your pelvis to be born. This causes pressure on your internal organs, particularly your colon and rectum. As your baby moves through the birth canal, your colon is squeezed like a tube of toothpaste. If your colon hasn't emptied before labour began, the pressure of your baby moving down may also push out any poop left in the lower part of your colon.

What else do you need to know?

Women often poop during labour for a number of normal, natural reasons:

Changing hormones: As your body preps for labour, your hormones are in flux, causing the muscles of your uterus, cervix and rectum to loosen. Some pre-labour diarrhoea and pooping during labour can result.

Baby's position: Certain movements during labour can shift your baby around and put extra pressure on your rectum, especially if they're head down but facing out towards your front (called the occiput posterior position).

Bearing down: Pushing a baby out kind of feels like having a bowel movement since the muscles you use for both are exactly the same. And, of course, as you bear down, anything in the general vicinity will get eased out along the way — hence pooping during labour.

It's good for your baby

What? Yep, you read that right! Pooping during labour might help babies develop their microbiome, the bacteria that lives on and in everyone. This microbiome helps with everything from digestion to helping you to fight off colds and other infections.

Newborn babies do not have a microbiome as they are born with a sterile gut - they don't have any bacteria in the large intestine. As your baby travels through your vagina they are exposed to your bacteria. If you poop, your baby will pick up this important gut bacteria.

One bacteria baby receive from their mums is B. infantis, which defends against harmful bacteria, such as E. coli, Staphylococcus or Streptococcus. This is a great kickstart for babies during their first six months of life for developing their immune system.

What about babies that are born via caesarean section?

Because babies born via C-section will miss out on receiving beneficial bacteria, there is a practice called 'vaginal seeding'. This is the practice of wiping your baby's mouth, face and skin with your vaginal fluids after C-section. This process transfers the microbes to your baby to help establish the baby's own microbiome to promote good health and fight disease.

For vaginal seeding, your doctor places gauze swabs in your vagina during your C-section. As soon as your baby comes out, they'll get rubbed with the swabs all over their face and body, including their eyes and mouth. Therefore, giving your baby all the same bacteria that they would receive if they passed through your vagina.

Is it beneficial?

Babies born by C-section are slightly more likely to have allergies, asthma, and other diseases. One possibility is that babies who don't get exposed to the "good" bacteria that line the mother's vagina miss out on a stronger immune system.

Research suggests that C-section infants may have fewer kinds of gut bacteria, known as the microbiome, than babies who arrive through the birth canal. There has been some research carried out, but the jury's still out on just how safe - and how beneficial - this practice is.

Castor oil to clear out

Castor oil is an 'old wives tale' method for helping induce labour, but there's limited research on its safety and effectiveness and it's not for the fainthearted!

While some studies show that drinking castor oil does help jump-start labour for some people, research also suggests it could cause unwanted side effects.

It's best to consult your LMC before trying castor oil. Some possible side effects are nausea, diarrhoea, cramping, dehydration, low blood pressure and dizziness. It's possible that taking castor oil to induce labour may also increase the risk that your baby will pass meconium (baby's first bowel motion) before they're born, which may lead to birth complications.

Tips for possibly avoiding pooping during labour

● Relieve yourself early - listen to your body

● Towards the end of your pregnancy, eat a high fibre diet

● Keep hydrated

● Don't be scared of pooping during labour - it's normal and natural

I've heard my LMC will do a little (mental) dance? Here's the thing, your LMC is going to see it as a good thing. They're not going to say anything and will be there to help quickly clean up without bringing attention to it. It tells them that you're pushing in the right spot and that labour is progressing. And if you try and fight it, your labour might be prolonged because you're fighting this natural process. Because if things aren't coming out of your body during labour, it's going to take longer to meet your tiny human!

■ Bellies to Babies Antenatal & Postnatal Classes, baby massage courses and baby and infant first aid courses, 2087 Pakowhai Rd, Hawke's Bay, 022 637 0624. https://www.hbantenatal-classes.co.nz/

Medical disclaimer: This page is for educational and informational purposes only and may not be construed as medical advice. The information is not intended to replace medical advice offered by physicians.