Parade for the Shield? Hawke’s Bay want an NPC trophy to join the celebrations

Brad Weber and Ollie Sapsford celebrate winning the Ranfurly Shield at Sky Stadium. Photo / Hagen Hopkins - Getty

It’s business as usual for the Hawke’s Bay Magpies, despite their dramatic Ranfurly Shield challenge win over the Wellington Lions in the windy capital city on Saturday.

The 20-18 win at Sky Stadium was the fourth time Hawke’s Bay had won the nearly 120-year-old Shield in five challenges dating back to 2013.

Ten years ago, their one-point win over Otago in Dunedin ended their 44 years without the trophy since the Shield fever of three consecutive seasons at the end of the 1960s.

But, travelling the 322 kilometres home by bus on Saturday night, the Magpies were taking the day off on Sunday before getting back into it on Monday.

They’ll be preparing for a trip to Rotorua or Tauranga for a Bunnings National Provincial Championship quarter-final against Bay of Plenty next weekend, and there’s unlikely to be any time for parades and other celebrations until the rest of the business is complete.

Ironically, it was Bay of Plenty who blocked the Magpies’ chances of a home playoff, with both a 38-35 win over Hawke’s Bay in Napier on September 9 and a 41-12 win over Tasman in Tauranga on Sunday.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby chief executive Jay Campbell said the goal had always been to win the NPC, which they have never done in the 48 seasons of the competition.

While they are the third-most successful union in Ranfurly Shield history, Hawke’s Bay has never played a first-division final in the NPC, their best having been beaten semi-finalists in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2021, three NPC championship division (bottom seven) titles and a series of lower division triumphs.

Hawke’s Bay’s recent Shield history started with a 20-19 win over Otago in 2013, but the glory ended with the loss of it to Counties Manukau in their first defence just six days later.

It was back in the Bay after Hawke’s Bay had a 27-21 revenge win over Counties Manukau in Pukekohe in 2014, with 11 successful defences before it was lost to Waikato in 2015.

The only unsuccessful Hawke’s Bay challenge in the last decade was against Waikato in 2018, but the Shield again came back to the Bay after a 28-9 win over Holders Otago in Dunedin in 2020. There were 14 successful defences before Wellington came to McLean Park, Napier, in September last year to claim the Shield with a 19-12 win.

Despite the current regularity of successes, Campbell described being at Sky Stadium for the game on Saturday as “incredible” and “very special”.

“We are proud of the coaches and the team,” he said. “This time, we were up against the big guns – Wellington had won all nine games this season, and had won 19 in a row.”

Revealing before the game the travel plans for bussing home on Saturday night, he said: “The team knows more than most what the Shield means to our community.”

But he said the focus would now be on trying to win a quarter-final.

Hawke’s Bay has now had seven wins in Ranfurly Shield Challenges, although one, in 1927, was turned over on protest. Wellington had been the first victim, in 1922.

A social media post from the Hawke’s Bay Magpies as the ref blew his final whistle said it all: “Who said you can’t beat Wellington on a good day?”