Pan Pac cuts 20 jobs at Whirinaki mill – management and support roles lost

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The Pan Pac Forest Products plant at Whirinaki, Napier in 2022. Photo / Warren Buckland

One of Hawke’s Bay’s biggest employers is set to shed up to 20 jobs.

The Pan Pac Forest Products site in Whirinaki, north along the coast from Napier, will lose management and support roles in a restructure.

Pan Pac managing director Tony Clifford said as was the case for many

