A man and a woman have been charged following a burglary in cyclone-hit Pakowhai over the weekend. Photo / NZME

A stolen closed-circuit television camera backfired on two people now charged over a weekend burglary in the cyclone-hit Hawke’s Bay community of Pakowhai.

Police said in a statement one of the items stolen was a CCTV camera during a burglary on the morning of July 29.

“The camera remained operational and enabled police to identify potential suspects,” the police statement said.

“A search warrant was subsequently undertaken at a Hastings address, where the CCTV camera was located, along with a firearm and ammunition.”

A 43-year-old man was arrested and will appear in Hastings District Court today, charged with burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A 44-year-old woman was also arrested and will appear in Hastings District Court on August 4 on the same charges.



