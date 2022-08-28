This "Sprung" building is a high-performance, tensioned-membrane structural system from North America that offers cost-effective, all-weather performance for large sports and aquatic facilities.

Pahiatua's new covered pool is set to make a splash!

Fundraising for the $5.9 million project is tracking well, with $800,000 of funding recently approved from Waireka Trust.

This brings the total raised to date to $2.14m. Tararua District Council, Central Energy Trust, Trust House and Explore Pahiatua have also committed funds to the project.

The population of Pahiatua and the wider catchment are not served adequately by the current, ageing outdoor aquatic facility. A business case has determined that a new indoor, all-year-round aquatic facility will provide the best value for investment in a swimming pool facility.

Bush Aquatic Trust members: Raylene Treder, Louise Powick, Dana Broughton and Erica Gleeson. Absent: Karolyn Donald and Stan Wolland.

Having ruled out the development of the existing community pool, the old saleyards site has been identified as the most appropriate site for a new facility.

The aquatic facility will be built adjacent to the Wheel Park and contribute to the Bush Multisports hub concept of a recreation destination.

Long overdue, the new pool will replace the existing 111-year-old pool that is only open in the warmer summer months. Year-round access to an aquatic facility will significantly increase the level of service for ratepayers in the southern part of the Tararua District, and reduce barriers associated with utilisation of the current unheated seasonal pool and travel to larger centres.

Focused on an affordable indoor pool option, an innovative non-traditional structure will enclose the pools.

A "Sprung" building is a high-performance tensioned membrane structural system from North America that offers cost-effective all-weather performance for large sports and aquatic facilities. The system delivers long-term quality, high durability and provides very high insulation characteristics.

The Bush Aquatic Trust have taken responsibility to fundraise and build the facility, in partnership with the Tararua District Council. Once construction is completed, ownership and management will be transferred to council.

The Bush Aquatic Trust will continue to help secure funding for asset renewals and operational costs to minimise any increase in swimming pool rateable activities.

It is envisaged the new Pahiatua Community Pool will meet the needs of all members of the community. The design caters for all age groups and includes an accessible ramp, pool hoist and beach entry.

A heated, covered facility will offer programmed activities, learn-to-swim classes, water safety education and injury rehabilitation. Club and squad swimming will benefit from all-year-round access to a pool and the opportunity to host the occasional swim meet.

Planning for the new pool was started in 2020 and the project has not been immune to the rise in construction costs. Initially costed at less than $4m, the project budget has increased significantly. Additional funders are still to be approached along with corporate sponsors.

Several community fundraising events are planned over the next six months and the Bush Aquatic Trust is seeking community support to coordinate these. If you can help, or want to run your own fundraiser, please contact one of the trustees.