Things work out in the end.

Two weeks out from the opening night, June 8, it looks like the Pahiatua Repertory Society has transferred its amazing performances of Joseph straight onto Mamma Mia.

It is in strong rehearsal mode and already looking and sounding spectacular.

The first impression is the performance of the wonderful ABBA music written by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus cleverly adapted to a stage show set on a Greek island.

Musically directed by Shane Brown, the 50-strong cast powerfully and harmoniously performs all the favourites with spectacular solos and duets giving a good number of singers a chance to reveal their strong vocal skills.

The cast had eight weeks of musical training under Shane Brown’s baton to start rehearsals and it shows, one of its experienced vocalists saying it is the best chorus she has ever been in over her 20 years on the stage.

Sophie shares the secrets of her mum Donna's diary with her two friends.

Mother and daughter duo in life as well as in the show, Vanessa as Donna and Michayla Coogan as Sophie, hold the show together with beautiful vocals and strong dialogue and it was a delight to have sister Katelyn back on stage playing Donna’s friend Rosie, teaming up with Tania MacKay as Tania, both adding humorous and melodic twists in the show.

Of course, the men were critical to the show, firstly Shaun Newell as Sophie’s boyfriend, the two portraying young lovers convincingly, and the ‘fathers’ Harry (Brian MacKay), Sam (Ryan Little), and Bill (Chris Laing) who each demonstrated good voices and experienced stagecraft.

The powerful music bolstered by an off-stage choir was complemented by energetic and well-composed choreography involving nearly all the cast, the work of Vanessa Coogan - once more highlighting her penchant for creating spectacular finishes.

Costuming is colourful and in some cases outrageous, all contributing to a Mediterranean feel.

Director Ngaire Ngatuere has manipulated her large cast on a relatively small stage designed so it does not look overcrowded but is sufficient to host all the action. Some of her scenes are spectacularly staged and not pictured in this article to create surprise. They are worth waiting for.

Already it is a show not to be missed. It opens on June 8 and runs to June 24 and tickets can be obtained from www.pahiaturepertory.co.nz.



