About 70 motorcycles with dapper riders atop throttled up for a men’s health “rev-up” in Art Deco City on Sunday.

The global Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride movement had enthusiasts worldwide hit the road on May 19 in suits and ties on vintage motorcycles to fundraise for men’s mental health and prostate cancer awareness.

Hawke's Bay participants in the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Photo / Connull Lang

Riders joined Hawke’s Bay organiser Ross Arthur, who encouraged the group to do a “rev-up” for mental health inside the Soundshell.

“We need to get out there and start making a noise.”

Arthur had hosted the ride for the past seven years and was pleased with this year’s event.

Distinguished Gentleman's Ride participants Susie King (left) with Glenn White, of Westshore, and his 1968 Triumph Bonneville. Photo / Connull Lang

He said public interaction with the riders who made their way from the Soundshell along Marine Parade, Emerson St, past the port and along West Quay, was great.

“They all loved it, we were getting horns tooted, and people waving — it was quite a spectacle.”

Garry Sye, of Napier, with his 1949 Velocette. Photo / Connull Lang

The 52-year-old had been through his own journey with mental health where he experienced depression and stress.

“The way I put it, I inherited a superpower from my father that I could take on the world and I will be able to deal with everything.”

He wanted others to recognise the triggers of mental health and know how to get support, “the worst thing you can do is bottle it up”.

Distinguished Gentleman's Ride organiser Ross Arthur took a quick selfie with the riders before heading out. Photo / Connull Lang

Arthur used the rides as a release and figured it was a great way to help other men “think about and deal with things”.

The group raised $6859 as a ride with $465 from registrations on the day, and money would be donated to the Movember Foundation.