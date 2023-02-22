The 81-year-old Harvard NZ918 can be seen atop a pole in Mangatainoka, near Pahiatua.

Claimed to be the biggest weather vane in the southern hemisphere, aircraft Harvard NZ918 stands 8m off the ground at Paul Gleeson’s property at Mangatainoka, near Pahiatua.

“There is a DC3 in the northern hemisphere in Canada, but that is only 2m off the ground,” said vintage truck restorer Paul.

He is claiming a world record for non-stop flying by “Biggles” and “Amelia Airhart” in the back seat as they have clocked up more than 28,000 uninterrupted hours on top of the pole.

The 81-year-old Harvard aircraft had been set in the playground in Pahiatua but was removed after being deemed unsafe. A fibreglass replica was commissioned and remains in the park now.

The aeroplane was erected on a pole at Paul’s Mangatainoka property on December 12, 2019, at 4pm.

It has survived strong wind gusts since then. “Because it can move, it takes the pressure off a bit,” said Paul. “It is close to being dead level, it’s so sensitive, the slightest wind and the aircraft will turn into it, freely and easily.” Paul installed a lubrication system on the pole to ensure reliability.

Pahiatua's iconic Harvard NZ918 was built in 1941. Pahiatua Jaycee members, Alan Gray, John White, Joe Ridley, Kelly Wenden and Graham Maseman, are seen here in 1962 removing the engine from the aircraft.

■ History

Designed by Lee Atwell with a Pratt & Whitney Wasp engine, it has a wing span of 12.8m and a length of 8.84m. Its top speed was 335km/h and its range was 1175km. The armament consisted of three .303 machine guns and it could carry up to 1000lb bombs.

Known pilots who flew this aircraft were Kenneth Busch (Woodville), Dennis Bourke (Hamua), Jim Bisset (Hukanui), Ransom Boyd (Awatuna), Geoff East (Feilding), Graeme Reid, (Pahiatua) and Allan Higginbottom (Pahiatua).

NZ918 was issued to New Zealand Air Force under the Empire Air Training Scheme. It was shipped to New Zealand on the Limerick on April 7, 1941, and assembled at Hobsonville.

The aircraft was later transferred to No 1 Service Flying Training School (SFTS) Wigram and No 2 SFTS Woodbourne in March 1944. NZ918 was then converted to INST135 for compulsory military training trainees at Taeri in April 1950 before later returning to Hobsonville.

The aeroplane was then sold to Bennet Aviation Ltd for £200 on April 3, 1950. NZ918 was later purchased by Pahiatua Jaycees in 1962 and installed in the children’s playground at Pahiatua in November, 1963.

Pahiatua Jaycees original members placed the aircraft in the park. They were Paul Gleeson - convenor, Joe Ridley, Kelly Wenden, John White, Jack Hunt, Rex Lynam, Barry Sheppard, Graham Sheppard, Jack Cotter, Graham Maseman, Snow Greaves, Jack Feron, Alan Gray, Ken Glassey and Alan Turner.



