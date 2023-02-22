Pahiatua Summer Concert a great success

Local band Brothers of pap performing at the Explore Pahiatua summer concert.

Explore Pahiatua’s Summer Concert, held on February 11, featured the local band Brothers of pap, mostly from Pahiatua and Woodville.

The same band had played at the Explore Christmas event in Pahiatua’s town square, playing reggae and covers.

The name pap refers to Papatūānuku and the band members are Clint Kururangi, Daniel Cole, Daniel Broughton, Jason Rakena, and Willy Tahau.

Food trucks and sausage sizzles were on site to feed the crowds.

“It went really well, we’ve had nothing but great feedback and people asking if we can keep on doing these events - it was a great success,” said Louise Powick, chair of Explore Pahiatua.

“It was great to see a cross-section of the community, some brought chairs and picnic rugs, some just sat on the grass, while others found seating in the new upgraded area of Pahiatua’s town square. They were happy just to hang out and eat some food.

“It was encouraging to see the community coming together. The weather makes all the difference in an event like this and sunny skies were welcomed by all,” she said.

Explore Pahiatua has been inspired to put on more of the same type of event and will form a sub-committee to look at more summer/autumn events during daylight saving hours.