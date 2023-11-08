Lachlan (Lachie) Elliott is congratulated by his boss, Simon Windelborn, on his achievement. Photo / Leanne Warr

Simon Windelborn reckons when Lachlan (Lachie) Elliott started working at Motorcycle HQ, he wasn’t as big as his toolbox.

Then again, he was only 14.

Now 20, Lachie has come a long way, completing his level three qualification in automotive engineering and level four qualification in motorcycle engineering.

It’s a proud moment for Simon, who owns the Pahīatua motorcycle shop, as he’s mentored Lachie and watched him grow in his skills and confidence.

He’s had a few young people train with him over the years but Lachie is the first to complete his apprenticeship under Simon, who reckons he’s pretty tough on his apprentices.

“I expect a lot from them,” he says.

But as Simon hands over the certificates and talks about how proud he is of Lachie, it’s clear he thinks a lot of him.

“Lachie’s absolutely awesome,” he says, adding that his apprentice has a good technical knowledge and a good understanding of the job, which involves working with different brands.

There’s more to being a motorcycle mechanic than just simply fixing motorcycles, as it involves light engineering and welding as well as mechanical work.

Simon says Lachie didn’t have it easy, especially at school, and recognises that some young people don’t do as well at school as others, but that doesn’t mean they can’t do well elsewhere.

From left: Anton Dittmer from Mito (Te Pukenga), Lachie and Simon Windelborn in the shop at Motorcycle HQ. Photo / Leanne Warr

He now has a second-year apprentice and has just signed up a new one, and also has government backing to offset wages, which not only helps the business, but also means he can continue to guide young people in future careers as mechanics.



