Pahiatua Hospital reunion could be the last

Former staff of Pahiatua Hospital who attended the reunion at the Post Office Hotel.

Staff from Pahiatua Hospital and Maternity Annexe gathered together in Pahiatua on August 7 for a reunion. It was organised by Maureen Henry from Dannevirke, an enrolled nurse.

"They sent me from Dannevirke to help out in Pahiatua - once I got there, I stayed there," she said.

"I was working in the maternity annexe and in the elderly care wing. In the meantime they closed Dannevirke Hospital down, so I stayed at Pahiatua until they closed that down.

Reunion organiser Maureen Henry with Joan Nation.

"I thought because of the ages we were getting to, it was time to have a reunion. Someone put a group photo on Facebook of staff just before it closed, then someone suggested 'what a great chance to have reunion.' It went from there - I had to come down to Pahiatua to get a phonebook and track people down," she said

The hospital was built in 1902, the opening day was May 23.

The "Pahiatua Herald' reported the opening of the hospital. "The Hon. the Minister for Education arrived by the 12.30 train and was escorted by the Pahiatua Mounted Rifles from the station to the Mayor's residence where he dined.

"About 2.30 the Minister, escorted by the Pahiatua Mounted Rifles, under Captain Bolton and Lieutenants King and Wills, and the Eketahuna Mounted Rifles, under Captain Herbert and Lieutenant Higgins, arrived at the hospital. The Pahiatua Rifles under Lieutenants Reeve and Mills, were drawn up immediately in front of the hospital entrance. By this time there were present between 800 and 1000 people."

On July 11, 1902, the Pahiatua Hospital advertised for staff: "Wanted, a man for Pahiatua Hospital, must be able to milk and take charge of the garden and be willing to make himself useful. Wage £1 a week and found. G. C. Miller, secretary."

The hospital closed in 1993.

"We started off at the Post Office Hotel where we had a light luncheon, about 40 people attended - it was good day," said Maureen.

"Then we went to the hospital, which is in private ownership now, for a guided tour by the owner. It was good to go back to the hospital and have a look through it.

"Then we went back to the Post Office Hotel for afternoon tea. We all talked and dispersed from there. There was a camaraderie and closeness, like we were going back to see family.